A 10-year-old musical prodigy from Dunedin composed a piece of music as a show of solidarity for those affected by Covid-19, while stuck in Singapore.

Nathanael Koh

Nathanael Koh and family were unable to return home to New Zealand as planned.

While staying at his grandparents’ house in Singapore — also in lockdown — he composed a song called Hope.

It was a short musical piece to lift the spirits of people affected by Covid-19, and to thank everyone for doing their part, Nathanael said.

"I was greatly affected by the lockdown as this would mean many changes to our lives.

"I wrote Hope when New Zealand first announced that it is going into Level 4 lockdown, and I wanted this piece of music to bring hope during these uncertain times."

His father, Chris Koh, said while the composition had been finished three weeks ago, a small group of musicians from Singapore and New Zealand had played the piece while recording, and sent them to be compiled.

"This is quite significant since recently New Zealand and Singapore met virtually to enhance trade ties and exchange deep partnership links and this piece will aptly showcase the strong collaboration that we have, even musically."

More than 40 musicians had taken part, including Nathanael’s music teachers from Dunedin, Sydney Manowitz and Barrie Rutledge.

Nathanael was in Singapore to prepare for his exams, having sat two Cambridge exams in mathematics in December, equivalent to NCEA level 3, achieving 91% and 89%.

He was planning to sit his Cambridge exams in chemistry, physics and mathematics, but these had been cancelled as a result of Covid-19.