Road cones along Kaikorai Valley Rd yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH Seeing a roadworks sign on every second corner? Your eyes are not deceiving you. There are more roadworks in Dunedin this summer. As the end of February nears, the machines and spades are out working in seemingly every part of Dunedin. Dunedin City Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said a bit more work than usual was under way at present, mainly due to a recent focus on resealing and rehabilitation roadworks this summer. "We have a large capital programme which council expects to see delivered, and our focus is on protecting and renewing key parts of our network before problems emerge. "It’s also not unusual to see a spike in roadworks over summer. Warmer temperatures help materials cure properly, and cold, wet winter conditions can cause real problems for resurfacing, so carrying out this work when it’s warmer reduces the risk of faults developing and keeps the network in better shape." She said longer daylight hours and more settled weather also created a safer, more efficient working environment for crews. "We thank the people of Dunedin for their patience and understanding." In a major project, the council was carrying out road and intersection upgrades in Strathallan St, Wharf St, Portsmouth Dr, Otaki St and Orari St over the next few months, as part of building a harbour arterial route which aimed to push traffic, especially heavy vehicles, outside the central city.