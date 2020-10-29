Convertible catches fire in Roslyn

A car was significantly damaged after it caught fire in Roslyn today. Photo: Linda Robertson

Emergency services were called to Highgate this afternoon after a convertible Alfa Romeo caught fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to the scene, near Roslyn Village, just after 5.20pm,

The car, believed to be a 2008 Alfa Romeo Spider, was "well involved" in fire when crews arrived, he said.

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus while they fought the blaze.

The car was left with significant damage.

The fire was not being treated as suspicious, he said.

A police spokeswoman said another vehicle was also damaged as a result of the fire.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance assessed and treated one person at the scene.

The nature of their injuries was not known, however the Fenz spokesman believed they were not fire related.