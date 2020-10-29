Thursday, 29 October 2020

Convertible catches fire in Roslyn

    By James Hall
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car was significantly damaged after it caught fire in Roslyn today. Photo: Linda Robertson
    A car was significantly damaged after it caught fire in Roslyn today. Photo: Linda Robertson
    Emergency services were called to Highgate this afternoon after a convertible Alfa Romeo caught fire.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they were called to the scene, near Roslyn Village, just after 5.20pm,

    The car, believed to be a 2008 Alfa Romeo Spider, was "well involved" in fire when crews arrived, he said.

    Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus while they fought the blaze.

    The car was left with significant damage.

    The fire was not being treated as suspicious, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said another vehicle was also damaged as a result of the fire.

    A St John spokesman said an ambulance assessed and treated one person at the scene.

    The nature of their injuries was not known, however the Fenz spokesman believed they were not fire related.

     

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter