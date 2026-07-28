The Dunedin City Council is mulling next steps for Mosgiel’s aquatic centre spa pool, forced out of action by significant tile failure.

The council commissioned an independent report into the failure at Te Puna o Whakaehu last month, which occurred when the spa pool was refilled after broken tiles were repaired.

At the time, the pool’s condition was described as “unusable” by city council-run Dunedin Pools.

The spa was expected to be out of service for between four and six months.

This week, a council spokesman said it had received the draft report into the pool’s “ongoing issues” and was working with the contractor to determine next steps.

Asked about the draft report’s findings or when the next steps might be decided, the council had no comment.

The full, final report would determine likely timeframes, the spokesman said.

“We acknowledge the spa is popular among our many users and apologise for the disruption. We appreciate our users’ patience as we work to resolve the issue.”

All the repair work at Te Puna was covered by warranty, meaning there would be no cost to the council.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz