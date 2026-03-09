Aaron Hawkins A pair of Dunedin by-election candidates have emerged as favourites among their potential colleagues. Fourteen candidates are contesting one seat at the Dunedin City Council table, left vacant after the death of councillor and former mayor Jules Radich in January. The Otago Daily Times asked those already elected to council if they would endorse any candidates, or if there was anyone they would not like to join them at the table. Former councillor Conrad Stedman and former mayor Aaron Hawkins received the most support. Crs Steve Walker, Christine Garey and Mickey Treadwell endorsed Mr Hawkins. ‘‘His strategic focus, his solid values and ability to hit the ground running from day one is what is needed right now,’’ Cr Garey said. ‘‘He fully understands the fundamentals of local government ... so is ideally placed to help steer us through this turbulent time of change,’’ Cr Walker said. Crs Andrew Simms, Lee Vandervis and Russell Lund endorsed Mr Stedman. Cr Simms said Mr Stedman, part of his Future Dunedin ticket in October’s election, was a ‘‘known quantity who can be relied upon to vote in favour of reducing wasteful operating expense and eliminating unnecessary capital expense’’. ‘‘This is not the time for unaffordable ideology, nor the time for ‘borrow and hope’ strategies that have got us to where we are now.’’ Conrad Stedman The election will be held by post and under the single transferable vote system. Voters will rank candidates - as few or as many as they like - in order. Cr Lund said Jo Galer was his first pick for council, followed by Mr Stedman, while Crs Walker and Garey also endorsed Richard Knights. Crs Lund and Vandervis also indicated they would not welcome a return to the council table by Mr Hawkins. ‘‘Unfortunately ex-mayor Hawkins has leading name-recognition ... for the coming by-election, ahead of much more sensible candidates like Jo Galer, Lync Aronson, Lianna MacFarlane and Conrad Stedman,’’ Cr Vandervis said. Cr Treadwell said he was dedicated to working with whoever was elected, ‘‘but plainly it will be more difficult to work with those who campaign by attacking the council and its staff’’. Cr Benedict Ong declined to endorse a candidate, saying none had shown themselves to be in-line with his key priorities of economic development, financial growth and student well-being. Other candidates are: Pamela Taylor, Andrew Whiley, Bill Acklin, Carmen Houlahan, Garreth Ottley, Gordon Dickson, Angus Mackay and Angela McErlane. Voting papers are expected to arrive by mail from April 10 and the polls close on May 12. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz