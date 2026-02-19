Sandy Graham. PHOTO: ODT FILES Dunedin city councillors are to be briefed about what it might mean to set up a unitary authority. The undertaking came from Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham yesterday during a meeting about reform of local and regional government. The council approved a submission to the government in response to its proposal for ‘‘simplifying local government’’, which includes scrapping regional councillors. Points raised by the city council included worries about extra workload for mayors, loss of local voice and potential influence from Crown commissioners. Unitary authorities combine the responsibilities of regional councils and city or district councils. Ms Graham said a briefing paper would be prepared on the subject. Cr Brent Weatherall said the government’s plan to replace regional councillors with a combined territories board and the possibility of Crown commissioner involvement ‘‘feels less like less simplification and more like added complexity’’. ‘‘Let’s face it: the decision to create any form of unitary council will not be ours to make, even though it should be.’’ Cr Lee Vandervis said the city should have decided upon creating a unitary council 10 years ago. Mayor Sophie Barker said she supported a reset of local government. ‘‘However, we want to be part of the change, and to be heard — not just have change done to us.’’ The government’s proposal includes mayors joining together to form combined territories boards. They are expected to reorganise how local government will work in their areas. grant.miller@odt.co.nz