Alex Seu is now undergoing treatment with a psychologist and preparing for release from Auckland Prison. PHOTO: STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

A transgender woman who violated a man in a Dunedin graveyard is making "significant progress" behind bars after waiting more than five years for treatment.

Alex Aleti Seu (35) received an apology from Corrections in November last year after the protracted delays in her access to counselling.

She was made a high priority case and the Parole Board this month heard she had since engaged with a psychologist and had undergone 12 sessions so far.

Panel convener Judge Phil Gittos was enthusiastic about the strides Seu had made but she did not yet have viable accommodation for parole.

In 2016, she was jailed for six years nine months on a raft of sex charges.

Earlier that year she had been in town at the theatre and her victim had watched the All Blacks’ play Wales in an Octagon bar, the court heard at sentencing.

The woman followed him down George St and dragged him into a darkened alleyway where a range of sex acts took place.

The victim broke free but Seu pursued him down Great King St and into the grounds of a church where the attack continued.

She was also sentenced for indecent assaults against former flatmates which took place a couple of months later.

While Seu was declined parole, Judge Gittos indicated her chances of early release were strong at her next hearing in July.

"We think she has made good progress with her rehabilitation and there are good prospects that the psychologist work could continue in the community if she were to be released at this point or in a short time when an address is available," he said.

"She still has no confirmed release address, but work is being done on that and she may well have a confirmed address at ... [redacted] which supports transgender people, within the next month or two."

Seu’s sentence ends in July 2023.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz