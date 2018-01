Emergency services attend the scene of a single car crash in St Clair this afternoon. Photo: Chris Hayes

One person was treated for minor injuries after a car crash near the St Clair Golf Club this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a single car crash involving a BMW in Lock St in Corstorphine at 2.45pm this afternoon.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one patient was treated for minor injuries at the scene but did not require transportation to the Dunedin Hospital.