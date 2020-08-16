Crews extinguish house fire in Waikouaiti

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews arrived to a house well involved in flames, between Palmerston and Waikouaiti, at about 10.17am.
The owners of the house were not home during the fire and there were no injuries, he said.
Appliances from Waikouaiti, Palmerston, and Waitati attended and the fire was extinguished.
The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator had been sent to the scene, he said.
A police spokeswoman said police also attended the fire on State Highway 1 and assisted fire crews.