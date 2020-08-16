Crews extinguish house fire in Waikouaiti

A rural Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew at the scene of the house fire near Waikouaiti. Photo: Linda Robertson

Firefighters battled a house fire near Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews arrived to a house well involved in flames, between Palmerston and Waikouaiti, at about 10.17am.

The owners of the house were not home during the fire and there were no injuries, he said.

Appliances from Waikouaiti, Palmerston, and Waitati attended and the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator had been sent to the scene, he said.

A police spokeswoman said police also attended the fire on State Highway 1 and assisted fire crews.