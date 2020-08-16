Sunday, 16 August 2020

Crews extinguish house fire in Waikouaiti

    By Molly Houseman
    Photo: Linda Robertson
    Firefighters battled a house fire near Waikouaiti, north of Dunedin, this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews arrived to a house well involved in flames, between Palmerston and Waikouaiti, at about 10.17am.

    The owners of the house were not home during the fire and there were no injuries, he said.

    Appliances from Waikouaiti, Palmerston, and Waitati attended and the fire was extinguished.

    The cause of the fire was unknown and a fire investigator had been sent to the scene, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said police also attended the fire on State Highway 1 and assisted fire crews.

     

