Crews fight Caversham roof fire

Firefighters were called to battle a blaze in the roof of a house in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham late this afternoon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the property.

Firefighters at the scene believed the fire may have started from an oven before getting into the roof.

Two fire appliances were at the scene.

All the occupants - including a cat and guinea pigs - escaped the blaze unharmed.