Drink-drivers nabbed in Dunedin blitz

Police say they are disappointed to have caught more than a dozen drink-drivers in Dunedin over the weekend.

Meanwhile, reports of car thefts in South Dunedin continue to roll in.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said more than 1000 cars were stopped at checkpoints across the city at the weekend.

Officers were again disappointed to find more than a dozen drivers in excess of tolerated limits, and all would face enforcement action, he said.

The highest reading recorded, at 6pm on Friday, was more than four times the legal limit.

"Police will continue to focus efforts over the coming summer months to remove these potentially lethal drivers from the roads," Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

"If you are planning on having a drink over the [holiday] period, arrange your lift home prior or even pay it forward and be the sober driver."

On Sunday night, a 2005 Mazda Premacy people mover was stolen from Queens Dr, St Kilda, and abandoned in Highcliff Rd near the war memorial, he said.

Three youths were seen walking from the vehicle about 6.20am on Monday, and police were appealing for further information.

It was the third vehicle stolen from the South Dunedin area in the past week.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said at 1am this morning, residents of Selwyn St, Northeast Valley called police after seeing two men removing the registration plates from a car which had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police believed the car, a gold 1992 Toyota Camry, may have been stolen.

The two men were described as in their 20s, Maori, and one of slim build while the other was of large build.

Dunedin police (03) 471-4800, Crimestoppers 0800-555-111.