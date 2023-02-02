Dunedin dairy worker's head gashed over cigarette refusal

The Prince Albert Road Dairy Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin dairy worker suffered a gashed head when a teenager trying to buy cigarettes lashed out at him, police say.

The 18-year-old tried to buy cigarettes at the Prince Albert Road Dairy, in St Kilda, at 9pm last night, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bon said.

When the dairy worker refused to sell the cigarettes because the teenager was intoxicated, he lashed out and punched the plastic Covid screen on the counter.

The screen smashed and one of the plastic shards hit the shop keeper causing a gash on his head, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The alleged offender was arrested and will appear in court.