Hot and bothered man steals fans at gunpoint

A police officer enters the Farmers store in Great King St after a firearms incident on Saturday morning. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man feeling the heat allegedly pulled out what appeared to be a gun when he was busted by a staff member trying to steal fans from a Dunedin store.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a commercial store in the central city at 11.20am on Saturday after reports of them having just been robbed.

A 28-year-old man allegedly entered the store to steal bladeless fans which were worth about $600 each.

When confronted by employees, the man presented a firearm and held it into the air, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He then left with the fans and police were called.

Officers made enquiries, located the man and executed a search warrant.

Two imitation firearms were located at his home address.

He will appear in court this morning charged with aggravated robbery and a historical matter.

Snr Sgt Bond did not say what store the man allegedly robbed, but on Saturday morning police were photographed by the Otago Daily Times entering Farmers on Great King St after a firearms incident.

Meanwhile, on Friday at 11.50am, police were called to the Amazon store in Dunedin after they were robbed.

A 32-year-old male entered the store and stole clothing.

He also went over to Number One shoes and stole footwear.

He was located by police in George St wearing a short stolen from the Amazon store with the security tag still attached.

The stolen goods were recovered and the man was arrested and charged with theft.

