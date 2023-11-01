Police allege youths behind string of crimes linked to stolen car

Police were alerted to the stolen car, left abandoned on upper Stuart St, at about 4.30pm yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A call to an abandoned car in Stuart St has led Dunedin police to a string of crimes, including two burglaries, allegedly committed by a group of 14 and 15 year-olds.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were alerted to a stolen Toyota Aqua being left by youths in Stuart St, near Moana Pool, about 4.30pm yesterday.

"Multiple youths had been seen running away," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"This stolen vehicle had been seen earlier, driven by a 15-year-old male.

"Other occupants were a 15-year-old female, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male.

"These four youths were located and arrested."

Snr Sgt Bond said the youths were interviewed about the stolen car and found it was also connected to a burglary at Countdown Mosgiel and another burglary at the Vapourium early yesterday morning.

He said two of the youths were seen getting out of the stolen car between 2am and 3am, before scaling the rear fence of Countdown Mosgiel and entering the rear storage yard.

"They have then opened several boxes of goods and stolen numerous bottles of Speights beer, numerous blocks of Cadbury's chocolate, and numerous cans of carbonated beverages."

He said all four were bailed to Youth Court.

A 15-year-old male faces two charges of burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, possession of instruments for burglary, possession of instruments for conversion, and two historic charges of shoplifting.

A 15-year-old female faces a charge of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, while the remaining 14 and 15-year-olds faced charges of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Snr Sgt Bond said police had recovered the stolen Toyota Aqua and stolen goods from Countdown and Vapourium, as well as tools used to commit the offending.

