Priory ransacked, items taken from student flat

St Dominic's Priory. Photo: Google Maps

Police are urging people to prioritise security during the Covid-19 lockdown, following two burglaries in Dunedin.

Multiple items were reported missing from a student flat on Cumberland St, North Dunedin, yesterday including laptops, a PlayStation, alcohol, tobacco and speakers.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said there was no sign of forced entry and the incident would have occurred between 1.30am and 8.30am.

Later in the day, the solid wooden door of St Dominic's Priory on Smith St was smashed and the priory “completely ransacked” with items taken.

Mr Dinnissen said it had been left locked, secured and alarmed.

The burglary would have happened between 8.30am and 11.15pm yesterday.