St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club burgled

st_kilda_surf_life_saving_m.jpg St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club. Photo: Jane Dawber

St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club was burgled on Thursday night or early Friday morning this week.

The club released a statement on social media saying the club had been broken into and items such as wetsuits and surfboards potentially stolen.

Police confirmed they were called to a property on John Wilson Ocean Drive at 11am Friday after reports of a burglary.

The club's statement asked the public to contact police if they had any information about the break-in or if they notice any wetsuits or surfboards being sold for cheap.