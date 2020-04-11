Saturday, 11 April 2020

St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club burgled

    St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club. Photo: Jane Dawber
    St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club was burgled on Thursday night or early Friday morning this week.

    The club released a statement on social media saying the club had been broken into and items such as wetsuits and surfboards potentially stolen. 

    Police confirmed they were called to a property on John Wilson Ocean Drive at 11am Friday after reports of a burglary. 

    The club's statement asked the public to contact police if they had any information about the break-in or if they notice any wetsuits or surfboards being sold for cheap. 

