St Kilda Surf Life Saving Club burgled

The club released a statement on social media saying the club had been broken into and items such as wetsuits and surfboards potentially stolen.
Police confirmed they were called to a property on John Wilson Ocean Drive at 11am Friday after reports of a burglary.
The club's statement asked the public to contact police if they had any information about the break-in or if they notice any wetsuits or surfboards being sold for cheap.