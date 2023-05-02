Unlicensed driver pleads guilty to manslaughter

Brent James Tiddy in 2020. Photo: ODT files

A driver who caused the death of a mother of five in a Waikouaiti crash had been drinking and smoking cannabis beforehand.

Brent James Tiddy (26) appeared in the Dunedin High Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 42-year-old Katherine Joyce Broad and the facts of the case were revealed.

Tiddy has never held a driving licence and had previously been convicted of driving offences as recently as 2021.

The court heard he was driving the victim’s Honda Accord around Dunedin on the night in question and was initially seen hitting a kerb as he parked at a fast-food restaurant.

After leaving, the pair travelled north on State Highway 1 and Tiddy’s erratic driving was witnessed by several other motorists as he recklessly overtook, swerving into the wrong lane.

At 11pm, the defendant passed another car, narrowly missing a truck which was travelling in the opposite direction.

After a brief interlude in which Tiddy pulled over to the side of the highway, he continued on with the dangerous journey.

At 11.24pm he entered Waikouaiti where there were road works and a 30kmh temporary speed limit.

Tiddy lost control on gravel, hit the speed sign, rolled the vehicle and slammed into a tree.

Ms Broad died instantly from "catastrophic injuries".

Neither she nor Tiddy were wearing a seatbelt, a Crown summary of facts said.

A serious crash investigation showed the incident was caused by excessive speed, inappropriate braking or a combination of the two.

Police analysed Ms Broad’s cell phone and found an app which recorded location and speed.

Tiddy hit a top speed of 158kmh during the fatal trip, the court heard.

In hospital gave a blood-alcohol reading of 140mg – nearly three times the legal limit – and the presence of THC (the active constituent of cannabis) was also detected.

Tiddy told police he could not remember the crash or the events in the lead up.

He was originally charged with reckless driving causing death but that was earlier withdrawn by police and replaced by the more serious charge.

"We lost our mother yesterday due to a tragic accident and need support as she’s left five children and an unborn grandchild behind," the victim’s daughter, Tara, wrote online.

"Kat was a beautiful firecracker and she will be missed very much. We are devastated."

Tiddy was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in August.