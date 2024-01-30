Wanted man gave fake name, of wanted man

A North Island man stopped by police in Dunedin gave a fake name — but the man he was pretending to be was wanted, and he was taken into custody.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the man gave up the ruse after he was brought in by police.

Police stopped a car in the forecourt of the Z station, in Andersons Bay Rd, about 12.35am today.

The driver of the car provided false details.

However, the person whose details he gave had a warrant for his arrest.

The man was taken into custody and his deception was discovered.

The 30-year-old North Island man was also wanted for arrest, Snt Sgt Bond said.

Beyond that, he was under the influence of alcohol, recording a breath alcohol level of 698mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was charged with driving contrary to terms with the alcohol-interlock licence, drink driving and giving false information as to his identity, he said.