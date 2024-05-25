Crowded House coming

Crowded House. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Crowded House will play in the Dunedin Town Hall on Tuesday, November 12.

The show will be part of the band’s 2024 Australia and New Zealand Gravity Stairs tour, in support of the new album which would be released next Friday, promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

The tour will start on November 9 in Wellington and wrap up on December 14 in Brisbane.

Pre-sales begin on Monday at 11am, and tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday at noon.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), Gravity Stairs features Crowded House’s current lineup of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn.

Neil Finn said he was "so looking forward to getting amongst our people having practised in the northern hemisphere for a few months".

"The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits."

Finn said the name of the album was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where he holidays.

"The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day."