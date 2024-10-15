Customer banned as lollies go flying

Photo: Google Maps

A woman pelted staff with lollies at a Dunedin supermarket after getting into an argument over a transaction, police say.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said a 43-year-old woman called police after she was ‘‘unimpressed with customer service,’’ at the supermarket in Brockville, at about 6pm on Sunday.

‘‘She threw some lollies at staff member in frustration over an argument about a transaction,’’ Snr Sgt Reay said.

Her money was returned but she was also trespassed from the store.

Meanwhile, police received a call from Community Care Trust, in South Dunedin, at about 3pm on Friday evening alleging that two youths interfering with their vehicles in the car park.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, were allegedly seen by staff trying the door handles of two vehicles in the car park, before entering one of them and ‘‘rummaging through it,’’ Snr Sgt Reay said.

When officers arrived, the pair ‘‘took off on scooters’’ but were both found and arrested.

They will appear in the Youth Court later this week on charges of unlawful interference with a motor vehicle and unlawfully entering a motor vehicle.

- A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the Brockville supermarket as a Four Square.

