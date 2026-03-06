A bank employee works on a computer inside the ANZ bank in George St. A Dunedin bank’s layout has been slammed as potentially ‘‘dangerous’’ after computer screens showing customer information were found to be visible through a street-facing window. A Dunedin resident, who is not an ANZ customer, said he was walking down George St when he happened to notice he could clearly see customer details on a computer screen inside the bank. ‘‘You can literally see what they’re doing and all that, you don’t even need to really be that close.’’ He said it was at best a ‘‘ridiculous set up’’ and at worst ‘‘dangerous’’. An Otago Daily Times photographer went to determine how easy it would be to see through the window and managed to take a clear picture of the computer screen without any staff inside noticing. The not-so-private privacy design decal that is used to block the view of the computer screen to passing pedestrians. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON He said it would be as simple as pretending to use the ATM, pressing a phone to the window and taking a picture of the computer screen. When he looked through the window, the bank staff member had a credit-related document opened on the computer. An ANZ spokeswoman said while there was a privacy design decal in place, they would further enhance privacy measures at the Dunedin branch to ensure customer information remains appropriately protected at all times. ‘‘We have reminded our team of the need to be mindful of customer confidentiality.’’ Bank layout and design was intentional and designed to both reduce unnecessary visibility, as well as allow staff members to maintain appropriate visibility across a branch. ‘‘Our staff are regularly reminded to be mindful of customer confidentiality — we take the security and privacy of our customers’ information very seriously.’’