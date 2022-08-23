Daffodils go out before appeal

Petal to the mettle

A dozen vintage cars delivered nearly 600 bunches of fresh daffodils to Dunedin businesses yesterday ahead of this week’s annual Cancer Society fundraiser.

Cancer Society of New Zealand (Otago and Southland division) Daffodil Day co-ordinator Emma Anderson said the annual appeal was a special time for many people in the South.

"People like to have a bunch of daffodils to remember loved ones that they might have lost to cancer, or even for people going through cancer and treatment, it’s quite a nice way to symbolise that hope," she said.

Daffodil delivery driver Graeme Duthie and Cancer Society of New Zealand volunteer Hailey Kapadia hit the streets of Dunedin yesterday as the Vintage Car Club of New Zealand (Otago branch) filled hundreds of orders for the flowers in the Cancer Society’s 32nd annual fundraiser. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

"We’re coming out of the dark tunnel of winter — spring is here — it’s kind of that light at the end of the tunnel."

Vintage Car Club of New Zealand (Otago Branch) drivers and Cancer Society volunteers delivered 570 pre-ordered bunches of daffodils to Dunedin businesses and there would also be fresh daffodils for sale on Friday and Saturday at 45 sites around the city, she said.

It was the Cancer Society’s 32nd annual Daffodil Day "technically", Ms Anderson said.

The 31st Daffodil Day last year was an online appeal after the lockdown.

"There were a lot of people who missed out on daffodils last year unfortunately.

"We missed out a whole year, so we’re very much looking forward to getting the daffodils out on the street."

The Cancer Society says every day 71 New Zealanders are diagnosed with cancer.

Every dollar raised for Daffodil Day will go towards cancer care for patients and their family, education and awareness programmes and life-saving cancer research, it says.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz