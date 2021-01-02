DCC sets up sandbagging stations

The Dunedin City Council has set up sandbagging stations as a precaution due to ongoing heavy rain in the city.

MetService weather forecaster Aidan Pyselman urged motorists to drive to the conditions in Otago-Southland given that heavy rain was expected to continue.

Dunedin city had yesterday recorded 28mm of rain, by 6pm, and today would be ‘‘not a great day’’ in terms of rain, and ‘‘still more rain’’ would fall tomorrow.

Delta workers fill sand bags at Memorial Park in Mosgiel this afternoon. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A further 60mm to 100mm of rain was expected today, with the largest amounts likely about the hills and ranges of North Otago and Dunedin.

The Dunedin council tweeted that from 3pm today, sandbags would be available from:

The Dunedin Ice Stadium Carpark, Victoria Rd, St Kilda and

The Memorial Park car park, Gordon Road, Mosgiel

If you can, please bring a shovel.

Sandbags outside a storefront in Mosgiel. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Meanwhile, five crews of contractors were out clearing vegetation in South Dunedin and Mosgiel to keep mud tanks clear, following heavy rain yesterday.

In a statement, the council said it is monitoring the weather forecast.

"All DCC storm water screens at pumping stations were inspected yesterday and today and are clean and operating well."The council's Group Manager 3 Waters Tom Dyer said this morning that the city’s mud tanks coped well with the 40mm of rain which fell over the past 24 hours and there has been no flooding or slips.

“We’re monitoring the situation and crews will continue to check screens to ensure they’re kept clear of debris,” Mr Dyer said.

Silverstream at Stedman Rd in Mosgiel about 5.30pm. Photo: Christine O'Connor

Contractors were working in flat areas of the city, particularly South Dunedin and Mosgiel, sweeping gutters and sucker trucks are clearing mud tank grates of debris.

They planned to cover these areas in advance of the heaviest predicted rain falls and would work to keep grates clear during the heavy rain.

Highcliff Road and State Highway 88 were also being checked for slips today.

“If people notice a flooded mud tank, they are asked to call the DCC on (03) 477-4000 so we can organise contractors to visit the site and address the problem,” Mr Dyer said.

“As well as reporting issues to the DCC as soon as possible, residents are also being asked to clear debris from grates outside their homes to help water get into the drain. This will help prevent flooding to properties.”

Yi Bai, of Dunedin, shelters from the rain in the back of his station wagon as he fishes for salmon and blue cod in Wharf St yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

TAHUNA SCHOOL VANDALISED

As rain continued to fall in Dunedin and Otago yesterday afternoon, the city’s Tahuna Normal Intermediate School found itself targeted by an unusual act of vandalism.

Someone climbed on to the roof above the office area, between Thursday and yesterday afternoon, and removed several concrete tiles and threw them into the courtyard in front of the school, smashing them.

Given the wet weather, some water made its way into the school, but the office largely escaped damage, which seemed relatively minor overall, and firefighters yesterday replaced the damaged tiles with extra tiles kept at the school.

Tahuna school deputy headmaster Roddy Scoles noticed the school’s tile damage when he arrived at the school about 1.30pm yesterday.

- By ODT Online and John Gibb