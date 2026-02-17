This Claremont St house in Maori Hill could be Dunedin’s most expensive home. Photo: supplied An imposing three-storey modernist house in Maori Hill is now Dunedin's most expensive home after selling for a whopping $6.5 million. The 5-year-old house in Claremont St is understood to have been sold last week, for a price far exceeding its rateable value of $3.76m. The house’s architects, Mason & Wales, described the three-story townhouse as possessing "classical proportions with a modernist twist, including vertical glass insertions and a lightweight penthouse pavilion that maintains a balanced scale and street presence". "The architectural form was driven by the pursuit of light, openness and views, which gives the home spacious, gallery-like social spaces. "The home is capped with a penthouse bedroom suite, which provides spectacular views overlooking Dunedin’s green belt to the harbour, and the far horizons of the Pacific Ocean." The home was designed in 2021, and covers an area of 620sq m. Bayleys Real Estate agent Chris MacLean declined to comment on the sale, but said, in general, things were looking positive at the top end. "It’s a high price for Dunedin, but it doesn’t necessarily compare to the high-end for Queenstown and Auckland. "But in general, things are looking optimistic for Dunedin. There’s still a quality range of houses, some at more affordable prices." A Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) spokeswoman said "the sale of 33 Claremont St appears to be the highest residential sale price we can verify for Dunedin City". "Dunedin City still remains cheaper at the top end of the market than the top end of the market compared to many territorial authorities." REINZ’s property report for January, released last week, said Dunedin’s median price increased 1.6% year on year to $618,000. "All buyer types were active in Dunedin, although investor activity was subdued," it said. "Most vendors were realistic about asking prices, due to a steady market. Attendance at open homes grew as the weeks in January passed. Auction activity was strong. "Local salesmen cautiously predict good sales volumes in the coming months, with steady prices and supply matching demand." matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz