Challenge McFarlanes Tyre manager Lang Inder welcomes more fuel after unprecedented demand ran the station’s diesel tank dry yesterday morning. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Diesel pumps are running dry across Otago and contractors are ramping up their prices to cover skyrocketing fuel costs. Drivers in Alexandra and Dunedin were confronted with empty diesel pumps earlier this week as the price hit $3 a litre at some stations. As the conflict in the Middle East rages, diesel prices have risen an average of more than 70c a litre, adding about $36 to the cost of filling a 50 litre tank. Residents brace for surge in power prices ‘Significant increase’ in EV, hybrid sales reported 'All bets are off' over petrol prices: AA Alexandra residents took to social media after discovering there was no diesel at three of the town’s fuel suppliers on Tuesday. Amid accusations of panic buying, drivers said they were just trying to get ahead of further expected price increases. One user said "people need to chill out and stop panic buying", while another said there would be enough fuel for everybody if people did not stock up on more than they needed. One person defended themselves, saying they topped up their fuel tank to alleviate "future pain". It is understood more diesel was delivered to the district yesterday. Z Palmerston and Challenge McFarlanes Tyre Service in Dunedin North ran out of diesel on Tuesday. Both received a delivery yesterday. Challenge McFarlanes manager Lang Inder said this was the first time he could remember running out of diesel — they had run out of other grades previously, but never diesel. He put it down to everyone "getting a bit worked up" about the availability of diesel. Sales for all types of fuel ramped up on Sunday, it was "bedlam" on Monday and "sheer hell" on Tuesday. They were now selling two and a-half times as much as usual. "Everyone seems to be filling up rather than putting in a set amount." A spokesperson for Z Energy confirmed the company had seen a significant increase in demand over the past week. Its teams were "working as quickly and safely as possible to move fuel through our network and get it to the right places". Ever-increasing fuel prices and shortages are affecting Central Otago residents. The price of a litre of diesel in Cromwell was just tipping $3 yesterday morning. PHOTO: SUPPLIED Rural contractors, who use significant amounts of diesel, said they were being forced to pass on the cost to customers. One Central Otago contractor said their diesel cost had risen 90c per litre in the past few weeks and they had no choice but to impose a "huge" surcharge. "Anything that goes in the tank from today onwards will be getting charged a surcharge." With the assistance of the Rural Contractors Association, the contractor had calculated a surcharge of 16% was necessary to cover the increased costs. "Which is a huge increase." The fuel situation had put a dampener on what had been a "really good year" because farmers had the money to spend on infrastructure and crops. "But now this is just taking the cream off the top for everyone." "It all goes back to [United States President Donald] Trump. "We’re all blaming each other and the government for this. It’s got absolutely nothing to do with anyone in New Zealand." Rural Contractors Association chief executive Andrew Olsen said it had offered guidance for members on how to manage the volatile fuel market and fluctuating fuel costs. He was aware of one large contractor whose costs had increased $35,000 a week due to the fuel price increases. Information sent to members said they needed to strike a balance between not being expected to work for nothing and maintaining good customer relationships that would endure beyond the cost spike. "You should not be expected to suck it up." While it was illegal for the board to give guidance on pricing to members, they did offer models to help calculate options, Mr Olsen said. Minister Responsible for Fuel Security Shane Jones yesterday said there was no need for fuel restrictions at this stage. The statement was backed by Finance Minister Nicola Willis, who said the latest data showed New Zealand continued to hold "healthy levels of petrol, diesel and jet fuel". Combined petrol, diesel and jet fuel stocks equated to 49 days of cover, including fuel held onshore in storage terminals and fuel on ships bound for New Zealand, she said.