Monday, 28 March 2022

Dozens of unsafe vehicles flagged

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin police have flagged 35 vehicles as unsafe after a joint operation with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the operation targeting modified, dangerous and unsafe vehicles took place on Friday evening.

    Pink stickers were given to 15 vehicles while seven received green stickers, he said.

    The remaining 12 received infringement notices or advice.

    Police would continue to ensure roads were safe and they would stop and check vehicles to make sure they were road worthy, Snr Sgt Bond said.

