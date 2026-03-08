Photo: Gerard O'Brien Climate Liberation Aotearoa and Extinction Rebellion Ōtepoti activists protest the dangers of "luxury emissions" on the environment outside Armstrong Prestige car dealership in Dunedin at the weekend. Spokeswoman for the protesters Jen Olsen said about a dozen activists showed up on Saturday and started protesting in the car yard before staff asked them to head outside, which they did. Luxury emissions were harmful carbon emissions from unnecessary sources such as luxury cruises and plane flights, she said. Unlike previous protests, this time they were highlighting the harm caused by high-emission vehicles such as SUVs and luxury models, which could emit three or four times the amount of carbon per kilometre than a more economical petrol vehicle, Ms Olsen said.