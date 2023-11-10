Dunner a stunner

Clear skies gave the crew on the International Space Station a great view of Dunedin as it flew overhead.



A video of the pass was posted on the @ISSAboveyou feed on X today with the message:

"Just passed over Te Waipounamu / South Island. The city of Dunedin is nicely visible too.

"It's looking like another lovely day."

Meanwhile back on Earth, tourists were making the most of the sunny, warm-ish day with a high of 14degC in the city, many taking photos of the newly refurbished Railway Station under a blue sky.

The weekend was looking better with sunny skies and a high of 20degC forecast by MetService for Saturday, while Sunday would reach 23degC but with a bit of high cloud.

- ODT online