Tuesday, 10 August 2021

End nigh for former Cadbury factory silos

    Demolition workers inspect the Cadbury silos in preparation for their dismantling, scheduled for Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    The dismantling of a Dunedin landmark is due to begin this weekend. The Cadbury silos have stood for 30 years, towering over Castle St (State Highway 1). Barring inclement weather their removal would begin on Saturday morning, a new Dunedin Hospital project spokeswoman said.

    The former Cadbury site is being cleared to make way for the city’s new hospital. The purple-painted silo would be the first to go as Dunedin’s old Cadbury factory is consigned to history. The plan was for each of the two silos to be cut into three sections, the spokeswoman said. If the weather held and conditions remained agreeable, the dismantling of the first silo would continue on Tuesday, she said.

    Streets are closed in June 1991, as the first Cadbury silo is moved overnight, upright, on the...
    Streets are closed in June 1991, as the first Cadbury silo is moved overnight, upright, on the back of a truck, in this Otago Daily Times photograph. PHOTO: ANDREW GRANT
    Due to the use of the large crane on site for the removal of the 28m silos, wind would b  the greatest concern for demolition crews, she said.
    The silos, or "Burley bins", were built in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They were the brainchild of engineer Victor Burley, who was on the Cadbury Fry Pascall board.  In order to make way for the construction of Countdown Dunedin Central, they were moved to their present location in 1991.

    When they were moved to the Castle St site, the scene it created was reported on the front page of the Otago Daily Times. The seven-hour relocation of the first silo involved 20 people. However, hundreds more watched the proceedings during the night, the ODT reported.

