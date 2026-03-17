Bede Crestani. Photo: ODT files The father of a University of Otago student crushed to death at a Dunedin flat party says a law change would stand in the way of his efforts to make the city a safer place. The government this week announced reforms to alcohol laws aimed at cutting red tape, which would stop people objecting to liquor licences if they did not live or work nearby. Bede Crestani, who lives in Wellington but has objected to licence applications in Dunedin, said such a change could undermine the work of the Sophia Charter. Alcohol contributed "in a major way" to his daughter's death and he did not want other people to die, he said. But a Dunedin bottle store owner, who had been on the receiving end of a licence objection himself, supported the change and said objections made by out-of-towners were "not on". Regulation Minister David Seymour and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee announced this week the introduction of a Bill to reform alcohol laws that would "unleash New Zealanders and businesses from the stranglehold of red tape and support economic growth". That included limiting objections to liquor licence applications and renewals to those living or working in the same council area, or within 1km of the proposed licensed premises. Mr Crestani — the father of University of Otago student Sophia Crestani who died at a Dunedin flat party in 2019 — said the changes were "very disappointing" and were aimed at restricting any complaints. "It seems like it's targeted at ourselves and people like us and other organisations who actually mobilise nationally and help local organisations." The coroner's findings into Miss Crestani’s death put quite a bit of emphasis on the Sophia Charter and the continued work to make Dunedin and other communities a safer place, Mr Crestani said. "These laws just minimise what effect we can have." They also negated the view that alcohol was a harmful product and portrayed it as "just a little bit of fun". Nicole McKee. Photo: RNZ "Alcohol is responsible for a lot of death and it contributed in a major way to our daughter's death. "We just don't want other people to die." Bottle-O Cumberland owner Brendan McCarthy said the change was "fair enough" and had his support. Last year, the bottle store’s renewal application was called to a hearing after an objection by the University of Otago proctor. Mr McCarthy said objections by people who were impacted in the area of a licensed premises had their merits. "Whereas someone that's out of town that just doesn't want a bottle store is a wee bit not on." Other changes, such as clarifying responsibilities for rapid alcohol delivery services, were "pretty common sense", he said. Ms McKee said the reforms would ease regulatory burdens for on-licensed premises in particular, making it easier for them to operate while maintaining strong protections against alcohol-related harm. She hoped the changes would make it more practical for people who chose to drink to do so in controlled on-licensed premises, which could reduce the risks associated with overcrowded house parties and other uncontrolled events. The change to objections ensured they came from people or organisations with a direct connection to the local community affected, she said. "Local residents will still be able to object, and national groups can continue to support communities if they wish. "It does not make sense to allow someone who lives in Invercargill, or even overseas, to object to a licence in Auckland, for example." The Bill also proposed allowing certain restaurants with on-site retail areas to sell alcohol for customers to take home and allowing hair salons and barbershops to supply a limited serving of alcohol without a licence. tim.scott@odt.co.nz