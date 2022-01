PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) crews responded to an alarm at Rebel Sport and Briscoes, in central Dunedin, about 10.30am yesterday.

A Fenz spokesman said the alarm at the property was caused by an overheated ballast in the lighting system.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour to assist trades people dealing with the lighting.

Access to the lights was difficult because of the building’s high ceilings, the spokesman said.