Qualified firefighter Ryan Greenheld helps Ryder Fraei, 6, of Dunedin, use a hose during the Mosgiel Fire Station open day yesterday. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mosgiel’s fire service held a special open day yesterday, with a view to getting more people involved.

Hundreds of families attended the activities, which ranged from showing how the fire hoses work to putting on the actual equipment.

Officer in charge Scott Lanauze said it was a special day.

‘‘It was great to open the doors to the community and to showcase what we do for them and to give them an understanding of how we do it.

‘‘I think we had plenty of people that were engaged in good conversations and we had an opportunity to share fire safety messages and just to learn more about what’s happening in our community really.’’

William McNair-Coyle, 3, was excited to dress up like a fireman.

The fire service had been a prominent contributor to the community for many years, and was always keen to get new volunteers, Mr Lanauze said.

‘‘I think it always surprises people the extent of our work.

‘‘We had a few expressions of interest and that’s really encouraging.’’