Fires keep Otago crews busy

Firefighters across Otago were kept busy with twe car fires last night, one suspicious.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift supervisor Daryl Ball said a crew from Lookout Point station was sent to nearby Barnes Dr in Caversham just before 11pm, arriving to find a car "fully involved in fire'' before dousing the flames.

The blaze appeared to be suspicious and police were notified, he said.

Down south earlier in the evening, another car fire in the Paretai area was dealt with by the Kaka Point Volunteer Fire Brigade shortly after 7pm.

Mr Ball said a tanker from Balclutha was also called out amid fears nearby trees would catch alight, but this did not happen.

This car fire was not thought to be suspicious, he said.