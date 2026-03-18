Jamie Ward. Photo: Bruce Quirey/Otago Fish & Game A new water supply bylaw set to be introduced this year has led to one fishing advocacy group seeking a meeting with the Dunedin City Council over access and stocking arrangements. The council is bringing in a new water supply bylaw, replacing the previous water bylaw established in 2011. Otago Fish & Game operations manager Jamie Ward said a key role of Fish & Game was to advocate for access to fishing and gamebird hunting opportunities on behalf of licence holders. "We share the DCC’s goal of protecting the quality of Dunedin’s water supply. Fish & Game actively works and advocates for clean, healthy waterways for all — that is fundamental to our mission. Our position is that access and water quality are not mutually exclusive: well-managed recreational use and a safe water supply can and do coexist," he said. He said Fish & Game had some questions about the proposal as it currently stood. "In particular, we are seeking clarity on whether the bylaw could affect continued access for anglers in certain areas and on the status of Fish & Game’s existing fish stocking arrangements with the DCC. "We are grateful to the DCC for allowing access at reservoirs for many years that has benefited fishing licence holders and, through our Take A Kid Fishing events, hundreds of Dunedin families." It was looking to meet council officials before consultation closed on April 2. It intended to make a submission on the proposal and encouraged licence holders to do the same. A council spokesperson said there was no real change proposed in terms of access rules for hunters and anglers to the Te Papanui Conservation Park. The council inadvertently included an incorrect map in material made public to support consultation on the Water Bylaw, which had now been rectified. The Deep Stream and Deep Creek catchments were the source of the majority of Dunedin’s water supply. The council owned part of the land within the catchment, while the Department of Conservation’s Te Papanui Conservation Park also covered a large portion of the catchment. The new bylaw included the same access requirements as the earlier bylaw and will continue to relate only to council-owned land in the catchments.