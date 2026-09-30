Women who have been thinking about giving freshwater fishing a go are being encouraged to get out on the water when the new season opens on Thursday.

Fish & Game and other angling organisations have been supporting workshops and classes aimed at making fishing more accessible to women, including Otago Fish & Game’s adult beginner fishing courses, it said in a statement.

The adult beginner courses have been running for many years, including women-only classes.

This year, for the first time, the Dunedin women’s theory class was led by a woman, Wānaka angler Ngaio Emson.

Ms Emson said her years working in a tackle shop had given her a broad grounding in different fishing methods, equipment and places to go fishing.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to pass on some knowledge to other women,” she said.

“It’s definitely getting more common for women to want to be interested in fishing.

“Historically maybe it’s been seen as a sport for old men.

“This is definitely not the case.”

Shay-Ruby Wickham (left) gets some fishing tips from Ngaio Emson, who ran the women’s adult beginner fishing class for Otago Fish & Game ahead of the season opening. Photo: Bruce Quirey, Otago Fish & Game

Female freshwater anglers represent around 25% of Fish & Game licence holders.

Dunedin’s Shay-Ruby Wickham attended the course hoping to pick up some practical skills before heading out fishing on her own.

Before the course, she had caught a few fish with the help of other anglers but now had her own fishing rod.

“I think the main thing that I really want to get out of it is some confidence,” she said.

Fishing offered more than the prospect of catching a fish, including the chance to explore parts of the country through Fish & Game access spots and spend time outdoors, Ms Wickham said.

From Thursday, anglers can head out to a wide variety of Otago waters, mostly in lower catchments connected directly to the coast.

Most rivers above Clyde Dam, with a few exceptions, remain closed until November 1 while rainbow trout were still spawning.