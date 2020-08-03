Monday, 3 August 2020

Updated 12.22 pm

Fog gives Dunedin passengers the Blues

    By Molly Houseman
    Flights in and out of Dunedin Airport have been delayed or cancelled this morning due to heavy fog.

    Several hundred people are waiting to board flights, including the Blues rugby team.

    One plane that attempted to land had to turn back due to the weather.

    At least two flights have been cancelled, including one arriving and one departing flight, and about four other flights in and out of the airport are delayed. 

    Business development general manager Megan Crawford said the fog looked to be clearing at the airport, but in the meantime Blues supporters were enjoying a chance to meet the team.

    The airport remained busy with an inbound and outbound Christchurch flight cancelled, and a Wellington and Auckland service both delayed, she said.

