Fog makes a calm Otago Harbour for boaties on Sunday morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Ocean moisture caused fog on a calm morning for Dunedin on Sunday, but disappeared when the sun arrived in the afternoon.

About 6am it was completely foggy around the city.

The fog lifted shortly after that but descended again about 8am.

MetService meteorologist Oscar Shiviti said the fog was caused by moisture coming in from the ocean.

A rower enjoys the calm Otago Harbour on Sunday morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Light winds reached about 20kmh on Sunday, contrasting with Saturday's gusts, which reached up to 39kmh.

Another dry sunny day was expected for Dunedin on Monday, with a high of 21°C.

There was a chance of low cloud in the morning that could persist, and a possibility of more fog, Mr Shiviti said.

Looking further forward, MetService’s forecast for Tuesday is for partial cloud, with a period of rain in the afternoon and evening, and on Wednesday persistent rain with heavy falls is expected in the morning.

Showers are forecast for Thursday and Friday. — Allied Media