Former councillor Maurice Prendergast dies

Former councillor and deputy mayor Maurice Prendergast, pictured here in 2007. Photo: ODT files

Former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast has died.

He was 83.

Mr Prendergast was a city councillor for 18 years from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor in 1995-1998.

He was a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member from 2013 until 2019, and was still involved at the age of 80.

A death notice said Mr Prendergast was surrounded by family when he died at Southland Hospital last Thursday.

A memorial service for is to be held this Friday at St Mary's Parish Church, Mosgiel.

An obituary will follow.