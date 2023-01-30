Monday, 30 January 2023

Former councillor Maurice Prendergast dies

    By Grant Miller
    Former councillor and deputy mayor Maurice Prendergast, pictured here in 2007. Photo: ODT files
    Former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast has died.

    He was 83.

    Mr Prendergast was a city councillor for 18 years from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor in 1995-1998.

    He was a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member from 2013 until 2019, and was still involved at the age of 80.

    A death notice said Mr Prendergast was surrounded by family when he died at Southland Hospital last Thursday.

    A memorial service for is to be held this Friday at St Mary's Parish Church, Mosgiel.

    An obituary will follow. 

     

