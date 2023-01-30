Former councillor Maurice Prendergast dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Former Dunedin city councillor and Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Maurice Prendergast has died.
He was 83.
Mr Prendergast was a city councillor for 18 years from 1989, which included a term as deputy mayor in 1995-1998.
He was a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member from 2013 until 2019, and was still involved at the age of 80.
A death notice said Mr Prendergast was surrounded by family when he died at Southland Hospital last Thursday.
A memorial service for is to be held this Friday at St Mary's Parish Church, Mosgiel.
An obituary will follow.