A former political figure and veteran protester who spat on a bar worker then fled police is "not proud of the way he responded".

Jack Mackie Brazil, 33, appeared before the Dunedin District Court yesterday after earlier pleading guilty to counts of resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

He has had name suppression since he was charged last year, but counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner did not pursue a permanent non-publication order.

Brazil was an unsuccessful candidate for the Green Party in the 2020 election, standing in the Dunedin electorate.

The defendant, who has been a prominent local figure in the anti-oil and gas movement, made headlines in April 2023 when he was shot in Roslyn — a crime that was never solved.

The court heard he was at a central Dunedin bar late on November 27 last year, when he yelled at other patrons over comments he found offensive.

He was ushered out of the premises by a duty manager then threw one drink into the face of an off-duty employee, smashed another glass on the ground and spat at the manager.

The saliva landed on her leg, court documents noted.

As the defendant walked towards the Octagon, police pursued.

Jack Brazil was a candidate for the Green Party in the 2020 election. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Despite being told repeatedly he was under arrest, the man denied that was the case and ran off.

He was eventually caught and arrested in Moray Pl.

Ms Saunderson-Warner, who described her client as "a motivated, intelligent man", stressed the matter was at the "bottom end of the criminal spectrum".

The court heard Brazil, a law student, had began undertaking Stopping Violence counselling after his arrest.

Ms Saunderson-Warner said the defendant’s actions on the night in question had been a reaction to a perceived injustice.

She also mentioned a history of trauma and a PTSD diagnosis.

"He’s not proud of the way he responded," she said.

Community magistrate Sarah Steele said references provided from Brazil’s supporters showed the crimes were out of character.

He had no history of violence and she believed it was unlikely he would come before the court again.

While there were no statements provided by the victim, Ms Steele acknowledged it would have been a "distressing incident".

Brazil was sentenced to 40 hours’ community work — the minimum such term — and ordered to pay court costs of $152.

The court heard the defendant would likely be given an "agency placement" rather than more physical community work because of a leg injury he had sustained.

An application for a discharge without conviction, which had earlier been foreshadowed, was not pursued.