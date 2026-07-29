[Missing Credit][object Object] If Ryan Fox’s win at The Open Championship has inspired you to pick up your golf clubs again, your under-par technique and fitness may send you straight to the top of the rankings for orthopaedic treatment needs. History shows that when New Zealanders like Fox win major championships, it creates a surge in golf club memberships and casual rounds across the country. So, as the numbers increase, the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) is encouraging players to look after their bodies and know their limits, so they can be injury-free and stay on the green. ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said golf was one of the few sporting codes in New Zealand which continued to operate under Covid-19 social movement restrictions, and as a result, it attracted tens of thousands of new entrants into the game. That spike in involvement had continued to grow in subsequent years. As of February 2026, golf club membership in New Zealand had reached 162,698, and it was expected to continue growing after 39-year-old Fox’s “heroic” win at Royal Birkdale. As the game grew, so too did the number of New Zealanders making an ACC claims for golf-related injuries, Mr Whitaker said. In 2025, ACC accepted 11,016 golf-related injury claims from across New Zealand, costing the taxpayer $13.9\u2009million to help people recover. It was the highest number of golf-related injuries in the past six years — almost twice as many claims as 2020. Of those, 937 were from the Otago region, costing $890,000 to help people recover; and 177 were from Southland, costing $140,000. “Injuries could be happening because some golfers overestimate their ability and are trying things without learning the correct technique first,” he said. “They may be inspired by the pros on the PGA and are simply giving it a bash.” The good news with golf injuries was, they were “predictable, and therefore, preventable”. “We want players of all abilities to get out there and enjoy the game with their friends and family, rather than being stuck at home on the couch with an injury.” Of the injuries, 94% were soft-tissue injuries, and the most affected parts of the body were the lower back/spine, shoulder and knee, Mr Whitaker said. The age groups with the highest number of golf-related injuries were 60-64 years (1227 claims), 65-69 years (1133) and 55-59 years (1120), and men were almost three times as likely to have a golf injury as women. “If you haven’t played golf in a while, we recommend easing into it and play within your limits so you can last the whole round. “Lower back strains are common in golf, so if you are playing regularly, we would recommend getting into the gym to support your golf game. “There is a huge amount of benefit to developing a strong core so you will be better equipped to handle the demands of the game.” Mr Whitaker also encouraged players to do a “dynamic warm-up” before starting their rounds, followed by a “cool down” after the game. john.lewis@odt.co.nz