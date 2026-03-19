Portobello couple Claire and Neil Metcalfe are holding a Memorial Golf Tournament at the Otakou Golf Club in memory of their son, Jack, who died last year. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON The parents of a young father who took his own life were ‘‘amazed’’ by the support they received from their community after the tragedy, and have decided to pay them back. Portobello residents Claire and Neil Metcalfe’s son, Jack, 26, died on October 31, leaving them devastated. Next month, in honour of their son and to give back to the community, the Metcalfes will host a golf tournament to raise funds for the Portobello Volunteer Fire Brigade, who were the first on the scene, and for the Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust. Mr Metcalfe, a golf professional, said suicide was a hidden disease that not enough people talked about. ‘‘There’s two sides to suicide ... there’s people that are on the verge, but there’s other people [for whom] the families don’t know anything about it, until it’s too late. ‘‘There were no signs with Jack.’’ He said on average two families in New Zealand woke every day to hear one of their loved ones had committed suicide. ‘‘It’s incredible when you do lose somebody to suicide how many people come out and say, ‘We’ve lost somebody’ — it’s bloody frightening ... it really is terrifying. Jack Metcalfe with his sister Ellie Metcalfe, and his son Hudson Valli-Metcalfe, 2. PHOTO: SUPPLIED ‘‘They say people don’t talk about it — that’s why we wanted to share, because I’m sure there’s a lot of families going through the same thing, including a lot of people in Dunedin. ‘‘If we can get the message out, to say, ‘Look, don’t hide away, talk, go and seek help’, then that’s all that matters to me and Claire.’’ In the wake of the Jack’s death, the Otago Peninsula and wider Dunedin community had provided wraparound care for the couple. Mrs Metcalfe said everyone had been incredible, and they wanted to give back. On April 10, the Metcalfes will host a golf tournament — a three-person ambrose, called the Memorial Golf Tournament — Drive for a Cause — in honour of Jack at the Otakou Golf Club. Mrs Metcalfe said there were no signs her son would commit suicide, and she had spoken to Jack that very day. He left behind a 2-year-old son, Hudson, who he just ‘‘adored’’. ‘‘My question is ‘why’, but we will never know.’’ During the tournament, a tree will be planted on behalf of Jack and the Otago Peninsula community, followed by a prizegiving and an auction of items donated by the local community. ‘‘The Portobello community have been amazing and helped us get through these tough times. There is still a long journey ahead, so Neil and I said we wanted to help the community and to say thank you.’’ Items donated for the auction included fishing trips, tours, overnight luxury stays, and much more from local businesses, and the Otakou club had offered use of its course for free. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz