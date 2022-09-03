Further snow warning for Leith Saddle highway

Photo: Peter McIntosh

MetService has issued another snow warning for tomorrow on the Dunedin-Waitati portion of State Highway 1.

The warning is for Dunedin-Waitati Highway on Sunday evening over the 4 hours from 8pm to midnight. Snow showers may affect the summit of the road, where 1 cm or less of snow may accumulate.

Further snow is likely during Monday.

MetService also warned that snow showers may affect higher parts of the Arthurs Pass (SH73) road during Sunday morning and afternoon, where 1 cm of snow may accumulate at times.

On the Milford road (SH94), snow showers are possible from this evening through to Sunday morning, for 16 hours from 8:00pm Saturday to Noon on Sunday. 8 to 12 cm of snow may accumulate on the road near the tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

The weather agency withdrew a previous snow warning for today on the Crown Range route that connects Wanaka and Queenstown via Cardrona.