Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel group chief executive officer Neil Finn-House and Cancer Society chief executive Rachael Hart relax in Daffodil House’s newly renovated garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

They say gardening is cheaper than therapy.

If that is the case, then watching someone else do the gardening for you must surely be even better.

Certainly, for Cancer Society chief executive Dr Rachael Hart, having the society’s Daffodil House gardens renovated by the Mitre 10 Mega Helping Hands crew and Naylor Love yesterday was "thrilling".

"The garden makeover looks fabulous with a magnificent water feature, bird bath, new pavers, beautiful plants, outdoor furniture and a pergola.

"Our cancer clients can now enjoy this stunning outdoor area."

Daffodil House is just 50m away from Dunedin Hospital and has 11 rooms to accommodate cancer patients and their partners for more than 1700 nights per year.

Dr Hart said getting a cancer diagnosis created such uncertainty and stress in people’s lives, and on top of that they often had to travel away from loved ones for treatment, sometimes for up to seven weeks.

"Daffodil House offers a home away from home, to escape and relax, especially after rigorous treatment."

The new garden would help the facility achieve those goals.

Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel group chief executive officer Neil Finn-House said the Cancer Society was a worthy recipient of its Helping Hands initiative.

"We are a long-time supporter of the Cancer Society and to create a garden that provides a place for cancer patients to reflect, commune with nature and gain strength is wonderful.

"The new garden will have a profound effect on the physical wellbeing of patients with the relaxing sounds of birds chirping, water flowing through the water feature and a beautiful environment to enjoy."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz



