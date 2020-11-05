Enjoying the pink and flavourful baking during the Go Pink Day on campus were (from left) Associate Prof Lynnette Jones, division of sciences development manager Angie Hughes and shared services social committee member Jade van Heezik. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Every shade of pink imaginable, from soft rose to shocking pink, were in evidence as about 40 University of Otago staff marked Go Pink Day on Friday.

Organised by the university’s shared services social committee, Go Pink Day featured a giant bake sale and a chance to dress up in pink.

The aim was to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation’s awareness campaigns and the Expinkt exercise training programme for cancer survivors, based at the School of Physical Education and Exercise Science.

The world-leading Expinkt programme, developed by Associate Prof Lynette Jones, has been in operation for the past 11 years.

Prof Jones said the programme had originally focused on breast cancer, but now had expanded into survivors of other cancers and included men.

"We have had about 480 referrals to our Expinkt gym and programme during the past 11 years — about 50 or 60 each year," she said.

"We are really only limited by out capacity, and we need philanthropic support to keep moving forward effectively."

Prof Jones said the Expinkt programme drew its students from the School of Physical Education and was essentially the only place where they could work with cancer survivors in an exercise setting.