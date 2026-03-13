Being given 15 minutes to leave her home with no return date was a scary experience for Lynnette Johnston. On February 18, seven properties were evacuated following the slip on a steep bank below Belmont Lane on a section of Portobello Rd near Portsmouth Dr. By the end of the day, six households had been allowed to return — everyone except for Mrs Johnston, who was instead given 15 minutes to pack a bag of necessities after her home was red-stickered. Now back at the house, she reflected on what had been a stressful time. "It’s scary. You don't know what's going to happen. "What do you decide to take?" It was the first time she had seen a landslip in 40 years of living in Belmont Lane. She was unable to access her home for seven days while engineers reports and surveys were completed, ensuring her home was safe to inhabit. At the time, she was also caring for a friend’s five Pomeranians while they were in hospital, along with her own Pomeranian, Tina. Mrs Johnston stayed at that friend’s home while she was unable to return to her own. Lynnette Johnston, pictured with her 9-year-old Pomeranian, Tina, is happy to be back in her Belmont Lane home after a landslip in mid-February forced her to evacuate. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY "It was long enough — I kept thinking, ‘heck, I wonder what everything's like inside’. "But at least I had a roof over my head." As soon as Mrs Johnston’s son found out what had happened, he sorted everything out, she said. When she had to do a mad dash and pack a bag, she only took a change of clothes and her medication. She assumed one of her son’s friends must have come back and cleared the fridge before the food could spoil. "When I was away, my head was rolling round and I thought, ‘oh, what on earth am I going to do?’. "You know, you just can't think straight." Work on the slip by her house was ongoing and Mrs Johnston was not quite sure what would become of it yet. But for the meantime it was "good to be home", she said. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz