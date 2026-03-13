The incident happened on Clyde St. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin man has been charged with indecent assault after he allegedly groped a young woman on a north Dunedin street.

The 20-year-old victim was walking down Clyde St with her 20-year-old boyfriend at 2am this morning when the man, walking the opposite direction, turned around and ‘‘grabbed and squeezed’’ her buttock, Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin said.

The assailant carried on walking in the opposite direction, and the woman’s boyfriend then called emergency services and followed him.

Officers quickly found the 46-year-old man and arrested him.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court charged with indecently assaulting a female at a later date.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz