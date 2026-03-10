Fundraising can be a truly curly activity, but Daniel Lewis reckons there is no need for it to be a knotty affair — you just need to sit back and let it grow. The 36-year-old Dunedin man has been growing his hair since October 2024 and will continue to let it grow until September 13, when he will have it all shaved off to raise funds for the Cancer Society. And he is encouraging others to join him. As well as raising up to $28,000 for the society, he hoped to donate his long locks — and those of other participants — so they could be turned into wigs and given to cancer patients after chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Mr Lewis said he was inspired to take on the challenge after one of his grandmother’s Seventh-day Adventist Church friends died of cancer. "I'm a carer for my grandmother and I’m doing this for her. "I'm also doing this thing as a memorial to her friend. "She was quite well-liked by the congregation." He said his hair used to be "pretty short" and he was finding his now shoulder-length hair quite challenging to keep under control. "I’m lucky I don’t work with power tools or machinery. Daniel Lewis is taking care of his lengthening hair, in preparation for its removal on September 13, to raise funds for the Cancer Society. Photo: Gerard O'Brien "It’s starting to get a bit uncomfortable. I just have to get used to it." His hair did get a little tangled but he had some detangling combs to keep it straight. "I can't really do much to it until it's cut off, so I keep it in a ponytail when I need to. "It does take a bit of work to keep it under control." Mr Lewis said everyone knew someone who had been affected by cancer and 74 people throughout New Zealand were diagnosed with cancer every day. "I’m doing this fundraiser to help the Cancer Society keep up their wonderful work, helping and supporting people with cancer. "But I can't do this alone. With your help, we can give cancer the boot." He encouraged others to join him in the fundraising campaign. "I think it's an easy way to do good in the world, because you're just sitting back and growing your hair." john.lewis@odt.co.nz