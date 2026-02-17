The announcement by Angus Ta’avao of the death of his "beautiful boy" Leo.

New Highlanders prop Angus Ta’avao has made the gut-wrenching announcement that his "beautiful boy" Leo has died.

In a social media post yesterday, the former All Black said his son was born with partial trisomy 13 — a rare genetic disorder where an extra segment of chromosome 13 exists in cells, often causing developmental delays, intellectual disability, microcephaly, facial dysmorphism, cardiac defects and organ malformations.

He said Leo had a brief battle in the paediatric intensive care unit, surrounded by his loved ones.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beautiful boy Leo has gained his angel wings.

"You have left a giant Leo-sized hole in our hearts darling. We will miss you so, so much.

"Til we meet again our baby boy."

The media post was accompanied by photos of Leo.

Angus Ta'avao. Photo: New Zealand Rugby

Ta’avao made his Highlanders debut against the Crusaders at Forsyth Barr Stadium last week.

Many in the rugby community have rallied around Ta’avao and his family.

In another social media post, the Highlanders Rugby Club said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Kristyn and Georgie, during this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace Leo".

Highlanders and Southland hooker Jack Taylor said the loss was "absolutely heartbreaking", and he sent love to the family.

The All Blacks posted: "RIL Leo. Sending our thoughts, prayers and love to you and your whānau Angus".

All Black loose forward Ardie Savea said he was "praying and thinking" of Ta’avao and his family, and signed off "alofa aku".

Former All Black Israel Dagg said: "Brother, my heart aches for you all. I’m so sorry for your loss".