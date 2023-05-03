Hector's dolphin dies in fishing net off Otago coast

Hector's dolphin. Photo: Getty Images / File

A Hector’s dolphin has been caught in a fishing net off Otago Peninsula, the first reported fishing-related death of the vulnerable species since 2012.

Hector’s dolphins are classified as "nationally vulnerable", with South Island populations between 12,000 and 18,500.

The dolphin was caught in a commercial fishing set net on Sunday outside the Hector’s dolphin protection zone, where fishing methods such as setting are prohibited.

The vessel, which was carrying a fisheries observer, had been targeting school shark, a common species sold in many fish and chip stores.

The vessel’s skipper reported the capture to Fisheries New Zealand as they are required to do, and the dolphin was brought to shore for the Department of Conservation to send for necropsy.

"Hector’s dolphins are classified as nationally vulnerable and the loss of any is extremely disappointing," says Emma Taylor, director fisheries management, Fisheries New Zealand.

"This incident triggers specific actions set out in the Government’s plan to reduce accidental captures of these precious taonga."

The South Island Hector’s Dolphin Bycatch Reduction Plan was launched in November last year to strengthen extensive fisheries restrictions already in place to protect Hector’s dolphins. It outlines a suite of regulatory and voluntary measures designed to reduce Hector’s dolphin bycatch towards zero.

Under the plan, there are fisheries related mortality limits (FRMLs) that set the maximum limit of fishing-related deaths that could occur in an area and enable the Minister to respond quickly with additional regulatory measures to ensure the limit is not exceeded.

The FRML for the Otago region is set at two Hector’s dolphins per year.

"We are meeting with industry representatives and local set net fishers to discuss and develop immediate voluntary measures and collective action that can be taken to avoid any further captures of Hector’s dolphins in the area.

"Following this, Fisheries New Zealand will brief the Ministers on whether further regulatory changes should be considered," Taylor said.

This is the second incident of a Hector’s dolphin being reported caught by commercial fishers this fishing year.

In November 2022, two Hector’s dolphins were killed in a trawl event off Pegasus Bay, Canterbury.

The last reported capture in a commercial set net occurred off the Canterbury coast in March 2020.