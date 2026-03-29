Port Chalmers and District Lions Club past district governor Ella Butson holds the Milton Lions Club entry into the cake auction, which depicts an albatross flying over Otago Harbour. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON Spending over $1000 on a singular cake is no big deal when each slice sold is going towards helping an Oamaru child one day walk unassisted. On Saturday night, the Lions Clubs of New Zealand district 202J, which covers from Rakaia in Canterbury down to Milton in Otago, held a cake auction during their annual convention at the Edgar Centre, where clubs from around the district bet on various cakes. Port Chalmers and District Lions Club past district governor Ella Butson said all the funds raised in the auction would go towards getting an Oamaru child with mobility issues a Hart Walker. ‘‘A Hart Walker is a hands-free walking device so they don't have to hold on to any handles. ‘‘It gives users some mobility and helps with their gait — so we've got a wee lad in Oamaru that's waiting for that particular piece of equipment. ‘‘We're raising some much-needed funds for that.’’ She said it was specially made equipment designed to the specific measurements of each child. The walker would be provided through The Lions Clubs of New Zealand Child Mobility Foundation, which helped provide walking or other exercise equipment for children with mobility needs. Ms Butson said children using a Hart Walker could end up walking unassisted as they helped grow muscle. Each walker, which is comprised of up to 1000 working parts, can cost up to $10,000. Some cakes at the auction could fetch up to $1000, she said. ‘‘There’s a lot of laughter and fun, getting up the bids. ‘‘To me it's just a lot of fun and it's a way of everybody contributing a little bit and making it into a healthy amount that can actually benefit a child that needs it.’’ Seven cakes were auctioned on Saturday from the 33 different districts that make up 202J and the theme for the cake decoration was blue and gold — the colours of Otago. All the cakes also went into a decorating competition, with awards for people’s choice and best cake decoration. laine.priestley@odt.co.nz